Phocas Financial Corp. Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Banner accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.91% of Banner worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Banner by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 80,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 127,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 104,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,769.90, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.02%. equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,620,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

