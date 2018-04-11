Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,075 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

PEB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 603,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,808. Pebblebrook Hotel has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,312.61, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

About Pebblebrook Hotel

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

