Morgan Stanley Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $16.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,759.09, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $200,791.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,085,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,604,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,946,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,343,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

