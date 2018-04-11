Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $2,385.26, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.82 million. research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $49,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,880.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $100,149.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

