Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) & Sampo (SAXPY) Head to Head Review

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Office Realty Trust 23.26% 1.16% 0.58% Sampo N/A 18.46% 5.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Sampo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Office Realty Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sampo 1 0 1 0 2.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Office Realty Trust is more favorable than Sampo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Office Realty Trust and Sampo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Office Realty Trust $574.17 million 4.15 $133.56 million $1.75 10.08 Sampo $6.86 billion 4.54 $2.53 billion N/A N/A

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Dividends

Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sampo beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty (P&C), and life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. The companys P&C Insurance segment offers insurance products, including household, homeowner, motor, and accident insurance, as well as various supplementary insurances, such as travel, boat, forest, and livestock insurance to private customers; commercial insurance products, which comprise property, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance, to companies; and P&C insurances to private and corporate customers. Its Life Insurance segment provides wealth management, rewards, and risk insurance for private and corporate customers, as well as unit-linked insurance and group pension insurance products. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

