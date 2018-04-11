News headlines about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0959254181091 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,641. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.09” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pimco-ca-muni-income-fund-iii-pzc-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-09.html.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.