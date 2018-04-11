PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,727. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $103.24 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

