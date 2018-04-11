Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 29,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,265. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pimco-municipal-income-fund-iii-pmx-plans-0-06-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

