PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 19th. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $67,112.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PinkCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One PinkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.04397880 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015030 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007982 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012906 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005067 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PinkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PinkCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.