Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Bank of America (BAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,192 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,078,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,972,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Instinet cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305,979.03, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

