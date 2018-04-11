Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 151.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496,328 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $70,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banced Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

In other news, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,918,149.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,097.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.81 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8,910.44, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

