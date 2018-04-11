Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media coverage about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7101340960216 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PNW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. 153,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,179. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8,910.44, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,870.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,467.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

