Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a month’s time shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation have gained higher than the industry. Pinnacle West Capital is well positioned to gain from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories. Better economic prospects, increase in the customer count and higher customer spending are expected to drive results. The company is also expanding its renewable generation portfolio. However, Pinnacle West Capital is subject to comprehensive regulations by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. In addition, its operations are subject to fluctuations in commodity price, as well as operational risks and hazards.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,910.44, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $92.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,918,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,097.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Banced Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

