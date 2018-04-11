AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.9% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 144.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,041,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,281. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $215,908.63, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other news, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

