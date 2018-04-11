Piper Jaffray Weighs in on Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $535.31, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.61. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,644,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,821,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 400,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 240,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

