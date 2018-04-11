PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) One Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00057090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $220.43 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013496 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001384 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,955,420 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Bisq and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.