Pixelworks (PXLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

PXLW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,003. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.52, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $86,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 33,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pixelworks (PXLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pixelworks-pxlw-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software and custom application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions for digital video applications. The Company is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs) for use in electronic display devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.