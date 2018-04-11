PizzaCoin (CRYPTO:PIZZA) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. PizzaCoin has a market capitalization of $1,426.00 and $16.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PizzaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000656 BTC.

PizzaCoin Profile

PizzaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official website is pizzacoin.net.

PizzaCoin Coin Trading

PizzaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase PizzaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PizzaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

