Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Playa Hotels & Resorts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6671285045303 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. 183,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,182. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,214.91 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen G. Haggerty bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Wardinski bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $628,070 over the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

