PlayerCoin (PLACO) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. PlayerCoin has a total market cap of $29,081.00 and $23.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayerCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00819409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00172381 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PlayerCoin Coin Profile

PlayerCoin’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayerCoin is www.playercoin.world.

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase PlayerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayerCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.