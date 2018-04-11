Playkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (CRYPTO:PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $189,340.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00007412 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00815191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172065 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00064476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

