Insider Selling: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Director Sells 45,873 Shares of Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Director Mark Germain sold 45,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $67,892.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 525,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Germain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Mark Germain sold 23,818 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $35,727.00.

PSTI stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Director Sells 45,873 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pluristem-therapeutics-inc-psti-director-sells-67892-04-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.