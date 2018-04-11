Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PLx Pharma (PLXP) Stock Price

News headlines about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.377818427875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a current ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.54, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.92.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

