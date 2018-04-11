PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Given a $147.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $115.45 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The company has a market cap of $69,771.80, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

