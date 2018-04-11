Millennium Management LLC Acquires 254,659 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 220.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of PNM Resources worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.50 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

In other news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $105,457.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $53,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $272,457 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $3,014.89, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.64%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

