PNM Resources (PNM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.04-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. PNM Resources also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM remained flat at $$37.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 238,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,014.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $38.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.91.

In related news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 2,954 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $105,457.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 1,500 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $53,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $272,457. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/pnm-resources-pnm-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance-updated-updated-updated.html.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.