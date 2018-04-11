Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Polar Power (POLA) Stock Price

Media stories about Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polar Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9385927963357 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 72,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,746. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

POLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

