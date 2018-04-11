Polymath Market Capitalization Hits $87.26 Million (CRYPTO:POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $87.26 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005311 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.01675460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008148 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017424 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029308 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

