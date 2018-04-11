PopularCoin (POP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $715,673.00 and $145.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.01691200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004970 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017690 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001271 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00746507 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,435,765,394 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

