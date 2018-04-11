Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $440.57 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $440.57 million and approximately $826,614.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00172188 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Kucoin and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Populous has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00818239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172332 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to buy Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

