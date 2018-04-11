UBS Analysts Give Porsche (PAH3) a €80.00 Price Target

UBS set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.10 ($98.89).

ETR PAH3 opened at €70.50 ($87.04) on Tuesday. Porsche has a 1-year low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($98.94).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/porsche-pah3-given-a-80-00-price-target-at-ubs-updated.html.

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.