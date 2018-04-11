Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $20.49 Million Position in Nike (NKE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 9.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,319,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 23,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 9,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, March 26th. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 5,185,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,154,152. The stock has a market cap of $109,297.76, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

