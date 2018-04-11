Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.27

Press coverage about Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7294392146678 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.82, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.27” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ramco-gershenson-properties-trust-rpt-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.