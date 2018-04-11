Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hebron Technology (HEBT) Stock Price

News stories about Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hebron Technology earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8140162377524 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ HEBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 2,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,159. Hebron Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.26.

Hebron Technology Company Profile

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

