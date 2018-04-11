Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.3179297720431 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.18, a PE ratio of 186.88 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Iradimed’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-iradimed-irmd-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.