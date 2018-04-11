Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6729489475013 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 109,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.16. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 523.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is engaged in the development of enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism (IEM) and cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104. Its lead product candidate, AEB1102, is engineered to degrade the amino acid arginine and is being developed to treat over two extremes of arginine metabolism, including arginine excess in patients with Arginase I deficiency, an IEM, as well as some cancers, which have shown to have a metabolic dependence on arginine.

