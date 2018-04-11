Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steadymed earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.2984861932963 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steadymed in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:STDY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 5,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,674. Steadymed has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.50.

About Steadymed

SteadyMed Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of various therapeutic product candidates. Its primary focus is to obtain approval in the United States for the sale of Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

