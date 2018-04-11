Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3284661436118 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:USAP traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 46,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,196. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56, a P/E ratio of 372.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates bought 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $25,002.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 95,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,662.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

