Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price

News coverage about Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dynegy earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2950295035013 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NYSE:DYN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 22,175,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,849.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Dynegy has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.34. Dynegy had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. analysts expect that Dynegy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynegy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dynegy-dyn-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynegy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynegy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.