Potbelly Sandwich Works (PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Potbelly Sandwich Works (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly Sandwich Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Potbelly Sandwich Works posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly Sandwich Works will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Potbelly Sandwich Works.

Potbelly Sandwich Works (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Potbelly Sandwich Works had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Potbelly Sandwich Works’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, insider Anne Ewing sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,335.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,835 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Sandwich Works stock remained flat at $$12.35 during midday trading on Friday. 95,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,142. The company has a market cap of $303.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly Sandwich Works has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

About Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

