PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.90 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $596,065.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,868.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.06087070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.39 or 0.09534040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.01664680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.02422380 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00199673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00599313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.02640030 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 219,719,896 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

