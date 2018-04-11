PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (DSUM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:DSUM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of DSUM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

