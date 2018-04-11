Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP) by 245.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.61% of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish in the third quarter worth $388,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish in the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UUP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,046. PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/powershares-db-us-dollar-index-bullish-uup-stake-lifted-by-jane-street-group-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.