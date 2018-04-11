PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PJP)

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PJP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

PJP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 35,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,729. PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

About PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals(ETF)

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

