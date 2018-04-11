PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PCY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is a boost from PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

PCY stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

