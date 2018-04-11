PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap (PAF) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap (NYSEARCA:PAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2535 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PAF traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848. PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap Company Profile

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

