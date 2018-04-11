PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio (BATS:PSMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

PSMG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 72 shares of the company were exchanged. PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (PSMG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/powershares-growth-multi-asset-allocation-portfolio-psmg-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.