PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This is a boost from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 66,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,196. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

