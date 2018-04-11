PowerShares International Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PowerShares International Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PICB opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. PowerShares International Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

About PowerShares International Corporate ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

