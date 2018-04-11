PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

IDHQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183. PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/powershares-sp-internatnl-developed-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-idhq-updated-updated-updated.html.

About PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.